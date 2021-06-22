Putin has no plans to meet with Myanmar’s military chief who is currently in Moscow

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. A meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Commander-in-Chief of Myanmar’s armed forces, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, who is paying a visit to Moscow, is not planned, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"No meetings with the president are planned," he said, adding that questions about this visit should be addressed to the Russian Defense Ministry.

On Monday, Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev held a meeting with the commander-in-chief of Myanmar’s armed forces. They discussed bilateral cooperation in the war on terror, regional security matters and issues related to foreign meddling in Myanmar’s domestic affairs. During the meeting, the two sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening relations between Russia and Myanmar in various areas.

Myanmar’s state-run television channel MRTV earlier reported that Min Aung Hlaing would take part in the Moscow conference on international security, which is being held on June 22-24.

On February 1, Myanmar’s military declared a state of emergency and announced that the country’s leadership had been ousted. Army representatives explained this was due to large-scale fraud at the November 2020 elections. Mass protests against toppling the civilian government, which are being quelled by the military authorities, have continued since early February.