Talks on Libya in Moscow contribute to upcoming Berlin conference, Lavrov says

NEW DELHI, January 15. /TASS/. The January 13 talks in Moscow on settlement in Libya were initially viewed as part of a peaceful settlement process that would continue at a conference in Berlin, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the Raisina dialogue 2020 conference in New Delhi on Wednesday.

"Unfortunately, the document was not signed by everybody but it was signed by [Prime Minister of the Government of National Accord Fayez] al-Sarraj and [Chairman of the Libyan High Council of State Khalid] al-Mishri and as I said [Commander of the Libyan National Army Khalifa] Haftar and [Speaker of the Libyan House of Representatives Aguila] Saleh Issa said that they needed more time to consult. We never pretended that this would be the final meeting to resolve each issue," Lavrov stressed.

"We have been promoting this meeting in Moscow as a contribution to the conference in Berlin which will be held this coming Sunday," Lavrov said, noting that Russia had recommended that Germany should invite all Libyan parties to take part in it.

According to Lavrov, Russia is not overdramatizing the situation after Haftar refused to sign a ceasefire deal and took a pause for consultations with the parliament.

"Haftar and [President of the Libyan House of Representatives (parliament) Aguila] Saleh Issa said they needed more time to consult with the people. Saleh was saying that he is the head of parliament," Lavrov noted. "We don’t overdramatize this situation. This thing happened in the past, there were meetings on Libya held in Paris, Palermo and Abu Dhabi," he said.