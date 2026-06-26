International Weightlifting Federation lifts sanctions against Russia, Belarus

GENEVA, June 26. /TASS/. The International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) has lifted all of its previously imposed restrictions on the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes regardless of their age at all upcoming tournaments, the IWF said in a statement.

"The IWF Executive Board has decided that, effective immediately, athletes from Russia and Belarus in all age groups are eligible to participate in IWF competitions," the statement reads.

"The decision follows the recent recommendations of the IOC regarding the principles of neutrality in sport and the importance of providing athletes with fair opportunities to compete at the highest international level," according to the IWF.

"Earlier this year, participation restrictions had been lifted for youth and junior age-group weightlifters from Russia and Belarus. With today’s decision, the same framework is extended across all age categories, allowing athletes of every age group to compete in IWF events in accordance with the applicable eligibility criteria and requirements," the federation stressed.

The federation’s statement also added that: "The IWF remains committed to promoting fair competition, safeguarding the integrity of the sport, and ensuring that athletes have the opportunity to compete in an environment that respects the principles of neutrality, inclusion, and excellence."

In December 2025, the IOC (the International Olympic Committee) Executive Board issued recommendations allowing athletes from Russia and Belarus to participate in international competitions under national flags and anthems. The recommendation applied to both individual and team sports. Numerous international sports federations followed the proposal.