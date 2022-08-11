Pilots land two Robinson helicopters after reported missing in Krasnoyarsk Region

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. Two Robinson 44 helicopters earlier reported missing in the north of the Krasnoyarsk Region have safely landed and will soon make a return flight, Viktor Dreger, the head of the regional rescue coordination center, told TASS.

"Two Robinson 44 [helicopters] that failed to make contact earlier have safely landed. <…> [The pilots] have been given the command to return," he said.

Earlier reports said two private Robinson R44 helicopters had disappeared from the radars after departure for the Putorana Plateau. The number of people on board the helicopters and information about the owners of the rotorcraft are being clarified.