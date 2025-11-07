Lukoil will have to stop operations in Moldova due to sanctions — minister

CHISINAU, November 7. /TASS/. The Russian oil major Lukoil will have to halt operations in Moldova since November 21 after the country sides with US sanctions, Energy Minister Dorin Junghietu said on his page in Facebook (banned in Russia, owned by Meta recognized as extremist in Russia).

"Starting from November 21, 2025, Lukoil will be in the state of inability to carry operations, that is, to supply and provide the country with gasoline, diesel fuel and kerosene. This is the consequence of sanctions introduced by the US in October," the minister wrote. Moldovan authorities are simultaneously holding talks with suppliers from Bulgaria and Romania to ensure sufficient fuel volumes, he added.

According to the Moldovan government, the Russian company owns approximately 110 out of 570 retail sites in the country. Lukoil-Moldova subsidiary is also an importer and a wholesaler of petroleum products and owns a portion of infrastructure of the Chisinau Airport.

In October 2025, the US Department of the Treasury included Lukoil into its sanction list.