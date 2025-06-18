Russian companies actively entering Middle Eastern markets — RDIF chief

ST. PETERSBURG, June 18. /TASS/. Russian companies are actively entering the markets of the Middle East, Chief Executive Officer of Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Special Representative of Russian President for investment and economic cooperation Kirill Dmitriev said in an interview with NTV.

"Cooperation with investor countries in the Global South is in the focus of a local point. <…> We see our partners of the Global South investing actively in Russia. <…> We see the ability of Russian companies to enter foreign markets of the Middle East and Asia. This process is quite active now since many markets of the Middle East and Asia in particular are deciding now which technological solutions to use," he said.

RDIF will announce a new joint fund with one of Asian countries on Thursday, the chief executive added.

