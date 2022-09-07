UAC, Aeroflot sign letter of intent for delivery of almost 340 planes

VLADIVOSTOK, September 7. /TASS/. During the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) on Wednesday, Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation and Aeroflot Group signed a letter of intent for delivery of 339 planes until 2030, a TASS correspondent reported from the signing ceremony.

The agreement envisages the delivery of 210 MS-21 planes, 89 SSJ New planes and 40 Tu-214 planes.

The deliveries are expected to begin in 2023, when the Russian flagship air carrier would get the first two SSJ New aircraft. Six MS-21 and seven Tu-214 planes are due for delivery the following year, the Russian Industry and Trade Ministry said in a statement.