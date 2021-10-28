Russia, ASEAN countries to bolster regional economic recovery — joint statement

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. Russia and members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have agreed to actively support regional economic recovery, according to a joint statement adopted at the fourth Russia-ASEAN summit on Thursday.

"We, the Member States of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the Russian Federation, met via video conference on 28 October 2021 for the 4th ASEAN-Russia Summit to Commemorate the 30th Anniversary of ASEAN-Russia Relations," the statement reads.

According to the document, the parties will "actively support sustainable economic recovery in the region and explore practical cooperation to facilitate the promotion of people-to-people connectivity between ASEAN and Eurasia." In this regard, they pointed to the ASEAN Travel Corridor Arrangement Framework (ATCAF) and the EAEU Ecosystem of Digital Transport Corridors.