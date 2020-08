Russia managed to stave off explosion of unemployment, says Putin

NOVO-OGAREVO, August 24. /TASS/. Unemployment remains one of main Russian problems, President Vladimir Putin said on Monday at the meeting with Governor of the Rostov Region Vasily Golubev.

"Clearly this [the unemployment rate] is one of key problems in the country; this is absolutely obvious," the head of state said.

Putin recommended Golubev "paying attention to the labor market, although Rostov is a developed region in the industrial aspect and as regards opportunities for agriculture."