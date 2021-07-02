CSTO approves creation of joint radiation, chemical and biological protection force

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. A package of documents has been agreed to create a joint radiation, chemical and biological protection and medical support force within the framework of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, the CSTO Allied Staff told the media on Friday.

"The joint force is to be deployed in the territory of one of the CSTO member-states for providing protection for the combat potential of the organization and creation of safe biomedical conditions for its deployment and use in order to ensure collective reaction or in case of large-scale and quick proliferation of dangerous infectious diseases," the press-service said.

The consultations on creating the joint force were held in Moscow at the CSTO Allied Staff under the chairmanship of the chief of the CSTO Collective Force's planning directorate, Lieutenant-General Anatoly Yakovlev. Representatives of the defense ministries of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan took part in a videoconference mode.

In the process of consultations, they considered and agreed the CSTO Allied Staff's draft documents for creating a joint Radiation, Chemical and Biological Protection and Medical Support Force. The documents were drafted on the basis of the Russian Defense Ministry's experience obtained as a result of the participation of radiation, chemical and biological protection and medical support units in measures to fight against the pandemic in Russia and abroad.