MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Russia’s Black Sea Fleet has denied claims that its Smetlivy patrol vessel entered the area where NATO’s Sea Breeze naval drills are taking place.

"The Ukrainian Navy’s claims that the Black Sea Fleet’s Smetlivy patrol vessel entered the closed area of the Sea Breeze 2019 exercise are untrue," the Fleet’s press service said in a statement.

The press service added that the Smetlivy complied with international law.