Black Sea Fleet warships start combat training amid NATO drills

SEVASTOPOL, July 5. /TASS/. A task force of the Black Sea Fleet has started scheduled combat training amid NATO’s Sea Breeze-2019 drills, the Fleet’s press service said on Friday.

"While fulfilling the goals, the task force of Russian warships has started practicing a number of scheduled combat training events in the Black Sea waters," the statement said.

The Black Sea Fleet’s drills involve some 10 warships, including large amphibious ships Azov and Cezar Kunikov, small-size missile ships Orekhovo-Zuyevo and Mirazh, and some guided-missile boats.

These vessels continue controlling the activities of NATO ships in the northwestern part of the Black Sea and practicing joint navigation and combat maneuvering at sea ranges.

At the final stage of the drills, the Black Sea Fleet’s warships will carry out missile and artillery shootings at sea and air targets from air defense missile systems and artillery systems, the Fleet’s press service said.

The NATO warships are holding the Sea Breeze-2019 naval maneuvers in the Black Sea. This year, NATO’s maneuvers involve over 3,000 personnel from 19 countries, including the United States, Great Britain and Ukraine, according to the data provided by the Ukrainian embassy in the United States.

The drills kicked off on July 1 in the northwestern part of the Black Sea and are expected to last through July 12. The United States has played the leading role in preparing the drills and working out their scenario, according to the Ukrainian embassy’s data.