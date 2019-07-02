NATO cooking up "color revolutions" in CSTO states, says Russian Security Council

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. NATO is preparing "color revolutions" in a number of member states of the Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) to put the west-favored authorities in power, Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council Rashid Nurgaliyev said in an interview with Rossiyskaya Gazeta newspaper, published in Tuesday.

"It is not a secret for us that NATO is laying the groundwork to put the west-controlled regimes in power in a number of CSTO countries, particularly by inciting "color revolutions"," he pointed out.

According to the official, the CSTO member states are at the same time ready for fruitful cooperation with NATO. "We have things to discuss," he underlined. "[The topics include] the level of terrorist threat, the issues of illegal migration, fight against terrorism." "In our globalized and closely connected world, we would be interested in relaunching the Russia-NATO dialogue," Nurgaliyev stressed. "But for us it is only possible on an equal basis."

Nurgaliyev recalled that whatever the configuration of the Russia-NATO relations is, the differences with the Organization are always those of principled nature. "The cooperation of NATO with third countries always includes anti-Russian element," he said. "This has been proven in practice many times. Regarding the CSTO partners, the bloc’s aim is to sow discord with our organization allies."

The Collective Security Treaty Organization’s member states are Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan.