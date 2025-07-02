Kyrgyz president says no problems to speak of in relations with Russia

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Kyrgyzstan and Russia are working together successfully across many areas, with no problems to speak of in relations between the countries, head of the Kyrgyz state Sadyr Zhaparov told Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"There is full mutual understanding and trust between our countries, there are no political differences or contradictions," the Kyrgyz leader said.

Zhaparov, who is in the Russian capital on a working visit, said he was eager to receive the Russian president in his own country this fall. "We look forward to your visit to the Kyrgyz Republic as part of your participation in a session of the CSTO Collective Security Council in November 2025," he said. According to him, during the talks with the Russian president in Moscow on July 2, "there is a good opportunity to discuss topical issues of bilateral cooperation. I hope that we will exchange views on the further development of the Kyrgyz-Russian strategic partnership and alliance in the interests of both states," Zhaparov said.

Russia is one of Kyrgyzstan's main trade and economic partners, with the trade turnover amounting to $3.5 billion last year. In 2025, the states plan to increase this number to $5 billion. In 2024, Russian investment in the Kyrgyz economy stood at $280 million, which is about 25% of all financial investments in the republic. In the same year, migrant workers from Kyrgyzstan working in Russia sent home almost $2.6 billion.