Russian Foreign Ministry slams US’ refusal to extend lifting of sanctions on aid to Syria

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. Washington’s decision not to extend the lifting of sanctions on aid to Syria following the devastating earthquake in the country must be condemned and indicates the US’ indifference to the needs of the millions of Syrians, according to a statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry on international humanitarian assistance to Syria.

"Washington’s decision not to extend the effect of General License 23 (on lifting the sanctions on aid to Syria following the earthquake - TASS) issued after the February 6 quake causes disappointment and must be condemned," the Russian foreign policy agency said. "Thus, the US has yet again underscored its indifference to the needs of the millions of Syrians and its disregard for essential tasks in restoring critical civilian infrastructure facilities," it noted.