Trump says he had 'every right' to keep classified documents

NEW YORK, June 14. /TASS/. Former US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he had "every right" to keep classified documents at his estate.

"As President, the law that applies to this case is not the Espionage Act, but very simply the Presidential Records Act, which is not even mentioned in this ridiculous 44 page indictment," Trump told a crowd of his supporters in New Jersey. "Under the Presidential Records Act, which is civil, not criminal, I had every right to have these documents."

According to the indictment, uploaded to the electronic database of the US District Court for the Southern District of Florida on June 9, Trump and his aide Walt Nauta were charged with 38 counts related to mishandling of classified documents. The indictment says that during last year’s search at Trump’s estate in Florida, FBI agents seized 102 documents with classification markings: 27 of them were stored in his office and 75 were in the storage. Of those documents, 17 were marked as ‘top secret.’.