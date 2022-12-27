Emergency blackouts to last all winter in Kiev — official

KIEV, December 27. /TASS/. Kiev will have emergency power outages throughout the winter, Kiev’s Deputy Mayor Pyotr Panteleyev said on Tuesday.

"The situation is difficult and we see that on weekdays as restrictions remain in place. They are not scheduled but largely emergency-related. That’s the reality that we will be living with through the winter. We have to understand that," he said on the Kiev television channel.

Repairs are ongoing, according to the official.

Sergey Kovalenko, director general of the energy provider YASNO, said on December 21 that Kiev has been hit the hardest in terms of power outages as 60% of the city’s electric transformers have been put out of order. He said that the lights may be out for as long as 10 hours a day.

Kiev Mayor Vitaly Klitschko warned that in the event of lengthy outages, the city’s residents may remain without central heating in winter. Kievvodokanal called on residents to stock up on water for domestic and technical needs because prolonged power outages may cause water supply problems.