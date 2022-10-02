Polish and French top diplomats discuss sending OSCE mission to Armenia-Azerbaijan border

WARSAW, October 2. /TASS/. Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau, who holds the presidency in the OSCE, discussed with Catherine Colonna, French Foreign Minister, the possibility of sending a mission to the conflict zone on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the Polish Foreign Ministry reported on Saturday.

"Minister Zbigniew Rau held a telephone conversation today with the French Foreign Minister," the statement said. "The latest developments on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan and the possibility of sending an OSCE mission to the region were discussed," the Polish Foreign Ministry said.

The Armenian Defense Ministry reported on the night of September 13 that Azerbaijani Armed Forces’ units were shelling Armenian settlements. Baku said that it retaliated Yerevan’s actions. Later Azerbaijan announced that the sides had agreed on a ceasefire, but Armenia claimed that the shelling continued.

The Armenian Security Council held an emergency meeting and decided to ask for help from Russia to invoke the provisions of the Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance, as well as the CSTO and the UN Security Council. The sides periodically report new incidents on the border.