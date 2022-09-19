Energodar administration head says Ukrainian strikes hit areas near Zaporozhye NPP

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. Alexander Volga, who heads the military-civilian administration of Energodar, on Monday said Ukrainian strikes are hitting the areas that are close to the Zaporozhye NPP and a nearby thermal power station.

"Strikes are inflicted on the immediate vicinity [of the nuclear power plant] at the moment. Literally, as we speak on this live broadcast, information emerged in that shelling of the coastal zone had begun. Shelling is underway of a thermal power plant that’s located in the immediate vicinity. We've got everything very compactly located here. The nuclear power plant is located at a distance of one kilometer from the thermal plant," he said on Rossiya-24 television.

Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the We Are Together with Russia civil society group, said on Telegram that data on the casualties and the damage was being verified.

The Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, located in the city of Energodar, is controlled by Russian troops. A delegation of the International Atomic Energy Agency led by the agency’s Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi travelled to the plant in September. It left two observers at the facility, then published a report calling for the establishment of a safety zone around the plant to prevent accidents that could arise due to the hostilities.