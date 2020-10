BAKU, October 4. /TASS/. Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry reported on Sunday a missile strike carried out from Stepanakert against two cities Terter and Goradiz, located near Nagorno-Karabakh.

"Currently, Armenia’s Armed Forces are carrying out a missile strike against Terter and Goradiz, in the Fizuli district, from the territory of Khankendi (Stepanakert - TASS)," the ministry said.

The Azerbaijani army "is taking adequate retaliatory measures," the ministry stated.