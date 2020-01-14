Top Iranian diplomat says European nations’ decision on nuclear deal "strategic mistake"

TEHRAN, January 14. /TASS/. Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has described as a "strategic mistake" the decision of Germany, France and the UK to trigger the Dispute Resolution Mechanism within the framework of the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran's nuclear program.

"The usage of the dispute mechanism is legally baseless and represents a strategic mistake from a political standpoint," Zarif said at a meeting with Niels Annen, Minister of State at the German Federal Foreign Office, as quoted by the press service of the Iranian Foreign Ministry.