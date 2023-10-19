Over 60 Russian movies, TV shows to be screened at film expo in Tokyo

MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. Thirteen Russian companies and film studios will present over 60 movies and TV shows at the TIFFCOM marketplace for film and TV which will be held in Japan on October 25-27 within the framework of the 36th Tokyo International Film Festival.

"Russian companies will present over 60 projects - motion pictures, TV shows, documentaries and animated films," the press service of Roskino, Russia’s state institution in charge of promoting domestic cinema worldwide, said in a statement. "For the Russian movie industry, this will become the first large-scale in-person participation in one of the largest Asian content markets. Thirteen companies will be represented at the Russian Content Worldwide booth set up by Roskino," the statement said.

Among new releases, Russia will showcase in Tokyo Klim Shipenko’s space drama Challenge, Dmitry Dyachenko’s Cheburashka, Russia’s highest grossing film ever, Igor Voloshin’s Lord of the Wind, an adventure blockbuster about an around-the-world journey in a hot-air balloon and many others. About a third of the projects being presented are animated films and TV shows. Additionally, foreign customers will see some movies set to be released next year.

The 36th Tokyo International Film Festival will run from October 23 - November 1. It will feature the world premiere of Alexey German Jr.’s motion picture Air, which will be up for the main award.