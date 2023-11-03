Khrunichev Center starts final testing of first Angara-A5 flight sample — Roscosmos

MOSCOW, November 3. /TASS/. The Khrunichev Center (part of Roscosmos corporation) has started control tests of the first Angara-A5 heavy-lift rocket under a program for creating the Amur rocket complex at the Vostochny Spaceport, Roscosmos has said.

"The Khrunichev Center within the framework of creating the space rocket complex Amur at the Vostochny Spaceport has started the final tests of the Angara-A5 rocket for the first launch," Roscosmos said in a news release.

The third stage of the first flight sample of Angara-A5 has been delivered from the Moscow-based Khrunichev Center to the Omsk branch of the industrial association Polyot for general assembly and control checks.

The final electrical tests of Angara complete the manufacturing process. Once its readiness has been confirmed, the rocket will be ready for delivery to the spaceport and further preparations for the first launch.

Earlier, Roscosmos said that the nose cone for the first launch of Angara-A5 had been brought to Vostochny.