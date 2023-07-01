Electronic queuing system to be tested on Russian-Estonian border — governor

PSKOV, July 2. /TASS/. Kunichina Gora, the Russian-Estonian border crossing point in the Pskov Region, will become a pilot site to launch an electronic queuing system, governor of the region Mikhail Vedernikov said on his Telegram channel.

"The Kunichina Gora crossing point on the Russian-Estonian border will be a pilot site to launch the electronic queuing system," the governor said. "Creation of an electronic queue will help to solve road safety and environment issues and will make the border crossing process more prompt and convenient," Vedernikov noted.