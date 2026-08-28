Putin to deliver major speech at EEF’s plenary session on September 3 — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will deliver a major speech at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) on September 3, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov told reporters.

"The plenary session held on September 3 will be the central event. Our president will deliver a major speech, as usual, focusing on a wide range of very important issues," he said.

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, Mongolian Prime Minister Nyam-Osoryn Uchral, First Vice-President of Myanmar Nyo Saw, and Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang will participate in the meeting alongside Putin, Ushakov added.

"Before going out to the meeting, our president will meet with all participants, after which they will go to the stage together to speak and answer questions from journalists," he noted.

The Eastern Economic Forum will be held September 1-4 in Vladivostok on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University. The main theme of this year’s EEF is "The Far East: Development for the Benefit of People." The event is organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Russian government. TASS is its general information partner.