Armenia's tactics regarding EAEU and EU membership 'blatantly indecent' — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has described the Armenian authorities’ attempt to simultaneously benefit from membership in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) while pursuing European integration as "frankly indecent."

Zakharova told a news briefing noted that Armenia’s possible accession to the European Union "exposes fundamental contradictions," primarily because of the direct incompatibility between the legal frameworks of the EU and the EAEU.

"Meanwhile, Yerevan has still not deemed it necessary to coordinate its European integration aspirations with its EAEU partners, demonstratively attempting to simultaneously benefit from Eurasian integration and move toward the European Union," Zakharova said. "Such tactics by the Armenian authorities appear frankly indecent."

According to Zakharova, Yerevan seeks "to gain the advantage of membership in the European Union without sacrificing its privileges within the EAEU."

"Perhaps, if the European Union were not pursuing an absolutely destructive policy, directly and deliberately focused on undermining integration, economic, and cooperative ties within the aforementioned EAEU space, one could consider some possibilities," she continued.

"However, there are no possibilities here because the European Union makes no secret of the fact that, for it, the EAEU is a target for, as they say, defeat and simply for destruction."