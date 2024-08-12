DONETSK, August 12. /TASS/. The Ukrainian combat group stationed between Dzerzhinsk (called Toretsk by Ukraine) and Novgorodskoye (called Niu York by Ukraine) in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) has been operationally encircled by Russian troops, adviser to the DPR head Igor Kimakovsky said during a live broadcast on the SolovievLive TV channel on Monday.

"Already a small grouping [of the Ukrainian army] has been operationally encircled between Niu York and Toretsk and is under constant gunfire control," the adviser said.

Russian troops have achieved considerable success in all the frontline areas, especially in the Pokrovsk direction, in particular, near the settlements of Grodovka and Novogrodovka, he said.

In addition, Russian troops have straightened the defensive line near the settlement of Konstantinovka along the route of the supply of the Ukrainian combat group in Ugledar, he said.

TASS reported earlier, citing defense circles that Ukrainian troops had abandoned their positions in the outskirts of the settlement of Grodovka.