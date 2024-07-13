Putin signs law demanding pre-approval of foreign trips by Russian lawmakers

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed into a law a proposal that requires Russian parliamentarians to have their travels abroad pre-approved.

Under the law, Russian lawmakers can lose their mandates if they travel abroad without approval, with business trips being an exception.

The move comes amid the emergence of new threats to Russia’s security, the explanatory note reads. It pursues the goal of giving legislators additional guarantees of protection from unlawful prosecution in unfriendly jurisdictions.

The measure will make it possible to prevent a lawmaker or a senator from visiting a country where he or she may risk being arrested or sanctioned by unfriendly governments.