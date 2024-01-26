Putin requests developing expansion of climate cooperation in BRICS

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has requested drafting proposals on expansion of cooperation with BRICS colleagues in the climate area, according to the list of instructions published on the Kremlin website.

"The Russian government should present proposals on expansion of cooperation with BRICS member states regarding joint developments in the area of monitoring climatically-active gases and measuring the carbon balance of ecosystems, including the development of systems for collection and processing of data for estimation of human-caused and natural flows of greenhouse gases and other climatically-active elements," according to one of the points.

The cabinet is also to develop mutual recognition of tools and technologies in this field by BRICS nations. Another area of work is laying the groundwork for development of joint technical scientific solutions aimed at easing the human impact on the environment, climate and adjustment of economies and the population of member states to climatological changes.

The order should be executed by June 3.