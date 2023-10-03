Abkhazia supports Russia in special operation in Ukraine, says president

SOCHI, October 3. /TASS/. Abkhazia offers comprehensive support to Russia in its special military operation in Ukraine, Abkhazian President Aslan Bzhania said during talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"I cannot fail to mention the comprehensive support for the special military operation in Ukraine that we have been providing based on our capabilities; we have made it clear. The masks, as they say, are off. We recently saw Canada’s parliament honor a living Nazi veteran. It’s perfectly clear what it's all about and who we are dealing with, so rest assured, we will stand by you until the end," he pointed out.

During Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s address to the Canadian Parliament on September 22, the audience hailed Yaroslav Hunka, 98-year-old Nazi veteran who served in the 1st Ukrainian Division, also known as the SS Galician Division, during World War II. Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly called on House of Commons (the lower house of parliament) Speaker Anthony Rota to step down, saying that the incident was "'completely unacceptable." Later, Rota announced his resignation from the post. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau apologized for what had happened.

The Russian Foreign Ministry stressed that Moscow would not "tolerate the Canadian liberals’ flirtation with Nazism," adding that the special ceremony honoring Hunka "characterizes the ruling regime of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau perfectly."