Blinken’s words on Babyn Yar ‘sacrilegious,’ Russian envoy to US says

UNITED NATIONS, September 30. /TASS/. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s claim that the Soviet Union allegedly "buried" the memory of mass executions in Babyn Yar during World War II is ‘sacrilegious’ and shows that not only Canada, but also the US, seeks to justify Nazism, Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said on his X page.

"Apparently there are apologists of Nazi collaborators not only in Canada, but also in the US. I was brought up in the USSR and we all knew about #BabynYar, Nazi crimes were never ‘buried’ in my country, unlike yours. Writing such a sacrilegious post is beyond any basic notions of decency. Especially knowing that Ukrainian Nationalists were key perpetrators of this massacre," the diplomat said.