Russia’s precision strike wipes out Ukrainian army reserves, foreign arms depot

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. The Russian Aerospace Forces delivered a strike by precision weapons against clusters of Ukrainian army reserves and a depot of foreign-made ammunition and armaments in the past day during the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Tuesday.

"At night, the Russian Aerospace Forces delivered multiple strikes by airborne long-range precision weapons against the amassment areas of the Ukrainian army’s operational reserves and a depot storing foreign-made ammunition and armaments. All the designated targets were destroyed. The goal of the strike was achieved," the spokesman said.

Russian forces neutralize Ukrainian subversive group in Kupyansk area

Russian forces neutralized a Ukrainian subversive group in the Kupyansk area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Kupyansk direction, aircraft and artillery of the western battlegroup inflicted damage on the enemy units in areas near the settlements of Ivanovka in the Kharkov Region and Rozovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic. Near the settlement of Timkovka in the Kharkov Region, the activity of a Ukrainian subversive/reconnaissance group was thwarted," the spokesman said.

Over 35 Ukrainian troops, an armored personnel carrier, a pickup truck and a D-20 howitzer were destroyed in the Kupyansk area in the past 24 hours, the general reported.

Russian forces eliminate 60 Ukrainian troops in Krasny Liman area in past day

Russian forces eliminated roughly 60 Ukrainian troops and a motorized artillery system in the Krasny Liman area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Krasny Liman direction, operational/tactical and army aviation and artillery of the battlegroup Center inflicted damage on the Ukrainian army units in areas near the settlements of Nevskoye and Belogorovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic and the Serebryansky forestry," the spokesman said.

As many as 60 Ukrainian personnel, two armored combat vehicles, four motor vehicles, a Gvozdika motorized artillery system, D-20 and D-30 howitzers were destroyed in that direction in the past 24 hours, the general reported.

Russian forces repel Ukrainian attacks in Donetsk area

Russian forces repelled Ukrainian army attacks at the Vremevka bulge, near Artyomovsk and Makarovka in the Donetsk direction over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"During the last 24-hour period, Ukrainian army units continued attempts to conduct offensive operations in the south Donetsk direction, and also near the town of Artyomovsk. At the Vremevka bulge, the Kiev regime threw into battle the units hastily assembled from the remnants of the Ukrainian army brigades that had earlier sustained heavy casualties," the spokesman said.

In the past 24 hours, Russian forces repulsed three attacks by Ukrainian army units reinforced by tanks and armored combat vehicles near the settlement of Makarovka, the general reported.

"All the attacks were repelled by courageous and decisive actions of units from the battlegroup East, air strikes and artillery fire. Eight out of ten armored personnel carriers of the Ukrainian army involved in the attacks were destroyed," he said.

Russian forces repulse two Ukrainian attacks south of Artyomovsk

Russian forces repulsed two Ukrainian attacks south of Artyomovsk over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"South of the town of Artyomovsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic, two enemy attacks towards the settlement of Klreshcheyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic were successfully repulsed in the past 24 hours by active operations of the southern battlegroup," the spokesman said.

Ukrainian troops were prevented from breaking into Russian defenses, the general stressed.

"As many as 350 Ukrainian personnel, two armored combat vehicles and six motor vehicles were destroyed in the battles," he said.

Russian forces wipe out 275 Ukrainian troops in south Donetsk area

Russian forces destroyed about 275 Ukrainian troops in the south Donetsk area, near the Vremevka bulge and Artyomovsk over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"The enemy’s total losses in those areas in the past 24 hours amounted to 275 Ukrainian personnel, four tanks, 15 armored combat vehicles, eight motor vehicles and an Msta-B howitzer," the spokesman said.

Also, Russian forces successfully repulsed two Ukrainian army attacks near the settlement of Rovnopol in the Donetsk People’s Republic in the past 24 hours. They destroyed two Ukrainian tanks and three armored combat vehicles. Near the settlement of Prechistovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Russian forces eliminated the larger part of the personnel of a Ukrainian company tactical group and four infantry fighting vehicles, the general reported.

Russian forces destroy 30 Ukrainian troops in Kherson area

Russian forces destroyed roughly 30 Ukrainian troops and a motorized artillery system in the Kherson area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Kherson direction, as many as 30 Ukrainian personnel, three motor vehicles, an Msta-B howitzer and a Gvozdika motorized artillery system were destroyed in the past 24 hours as a result of damage inflicted by firepower," the spokesman said.

Russian forces strike 98 Ukrainian artillery units in past day

Russian forces struck 98 Ukrainian artillery units at firing positions over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"During the last 24-hour period, operational/tactical and army aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groupings of forces inflicted damage on 98 Ukrainian artillery units at firing positions, manpower and military equipment in 114 areas," the spokesman said.

Russian air defenses intercept three Storm Shadow missiles, 10 HIMARS rockets

Russian air defense forces intercepted three Storm Shadow missiles, 10 rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and shot down six Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the past 24 hours, air defense capabilities intercepted three Storm Shadow long-range cruise missiles and 10 rockets of the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system," the spokesman said.

In addition, Russian air defense systems shot down six Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in areas near the settlements of Staromlynovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Rabotino in the Zaporozhye Region, Korsunka in the Kherson Region, Pshenichnoye and Novokrasnyanka in the Lugansk People’s Republic, the general reported.

In total, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 442 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 238 helicopters, 4,585 unmanned aerial vehicles, 426 surface-to-air missile systems, 9,939 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,122 multiple rocket launchers, 5,100 field artillery guns and mortars and 10,927 special military motor vehicles since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine, Konashenkov reported.