Russia determined not follow Washington’s rules – Lavrov

DUSHANBE, June 6. /TASS/. Russia is determined not to take its cues from the Washington-imposed rules, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"First Russia collected its thoughts and then it gathered its strength. Then, it carried out its reforms. Now it is all over. In recent decades we have been returning both to Africa and Latin America. And now it is determined not to follow any longer the rules imposed by Washington, which is losing its role, although slowly," he said while visiting the 201st Russian military base in Tajikistan.

He stressed that there is no international isolation of Russia "the West keeps on speaking about."

"The delegation I was leading has visited around thirty promising countries in the past two years. The former Soviet Union made investments there in the form of supporting their anti-colonial struggle, helping to build state institutions and the economy. Afterwards, these countries found themselves in a "suspended state" after the Soviet Union collapsed. We will not dwell now on why it happened - it was the hardest time in our life," he notyed.