Senior Russian diplomat, China’s special envoy discuss situation in Ukraine

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin and Chinese Special Representative for Eurasian Affairs Li Hui discussed the situation in Ukraine at a meeting on Friday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The parties exchanged views on the situation in Ukraine and the world amid Western nations’ attempts to use this post-Soviet country to achieve their anti-Russian geo-political goals. As usual, the thorough conversation took place in an atmosphere of trust," the statement reads.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the Russian diplomat praised China’s policy in light of the document on the political settlement on the Ukraine crisis that Beijing had released in February. "The parties highlighted their commitment to the UN Charter, international law and the principle of indivisible security," the statement added.

The Russian Foreign Ministry also pointed out that concern had been voiced about the consequences of NATO countries’ growing involvement in the Ukrainian crisis and their steps to militarize Ukraine by flooding it with advanced weapons and training its troops.

"Regret was expressed that Western countries and international organizations had failed to show a reaction to the Kiev regime’s violations of international humanitarian law and its obligations in the area of human rights and freedoms," the ministry noted.

In addition, the parties exchanged views on the importance of China’s Global Security Initiative, "highlighting its comprehensive nature and approach to resolving crises based on the analysis of their root causes."

"Li Hui also held a meeting with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko as part of the Moscow consultations," the Russian Foreign Ministry concluded.