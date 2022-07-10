Russian lower house speaker doesn’t think that world is on brink of ‘big war’

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Speaker of Russia’s State Duma, or lower parliament house, Vyacheslav Volodin said on Sunday he doesn’t think that the world is on the brink of a "big war."

"No," he said in an interview with the Moscow,Kremlin.Putin program on the Duna TV channel in response to a corresponding question.

"Our president has done his utmost to ensure the security of our country. <…> But for his decision on the beginning of a special military operation, <…> the world might have actually find itself on the edge of an abyss, on the brink of a big war," he said.

According to the Duma speaker, the West was not interested in resolving "the current situation peacefully." "Boris Johnson (UK’s former Prime Minister - TASS) is among such supporters of the military development of the situation, he is not an advocate of peace," Volodin noted, adding that such Western politicians "don’t think about the future and care little about the fate of Ukrainians, who are merely expendables for them."

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation in response to a request for help by the heads of the Donbass republics. He stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories, but aimed to demilitarize and denazify the country. After that, the West began to impose large-scale sanctions on Russia and intensify weapons supplies to Ukraine. Some Western politicians admit that this is actually an economic war on Russia.