Putin to talk to press pool immediately after Biden summit

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday he did not know whether the press conferences by Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden would occur at the same time after their summit in Geneva but the Russian leader would meet with his press pool immediately after the talks.

"I do not know if Mr. Biden will hold his press conference, but I can officially confirm to you that the press conference by Vladimir Putin will take place following the results of the meeting," Peskov said, responding to a question about whether the final statements by both leaders would take place at the same time.

As the Kremlin spokesman specified, the Russian president will answer journalists’ questions "as soon as the Russian-American negotiations are over". "Vladimir Putin will hold a press conference. The time of the press conference by Mr. Biden is unknown to us," Peskov said.

There are no longer talks with the US side on Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden holding a joint press conference after their summit meeting in Geneva, Dmitry Peskov also noted.

"Full clarity has been reached on this score: the US side expressed no desire to hold a press conference jointly," the Russian presidential spokesman said, responding to a question about whether a discussion on organizing both leaders’ communication with the press continued.

"And we have heard statements by Mr. Biden that he prefers to speak alone," Peskov added. "For his part, as we have already said, President Putin will meet with the press," the Kremlin spokesman said. "This will be an open, detailed and sincere talk with journalists," Peskov said.

Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov earlier told journalists that no agreement had been reached on a joint press conference by the Russian and US leaders in Geneva.