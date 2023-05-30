Russian Interior Ministry issues arrest warrant for Ukrainian ground forces commander

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Russian Ministry of the Interior issued an arrest warrant for Ukrainian ground forces commander Alexander Syrsky over a criminal code article, according to the Ministry database.

"Syrsky Alexander Stanislavovich. Wanted over Russian Criminal Code article," the database says without providing any additional details.

On May 26, the Investigative Committee of Russia charged Alexander Syrsky; according to the Committee, he and other senior commanders carried out general command of Ukrainian forces, whose actions resulted in deaths and injuries of tens of civilians, including children, as well as damage to hundreds of civilian infrastructure objects. According to the Committee, search and arrest measures are being taken towards the charged persons.