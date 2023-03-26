Tula region government reveals how many houses were damaged due to blast in Kireyevsk

MOSCOW, March 26. /TASS/. Sixteen houses, including ten apartment blocks, have been partially damaged by the explosion caused by a fallen Ukrainian drone in the city of Kireyevsk in the Tula region, the press service of the regional government said on Sunday, citing updated reports.

"According to updated reports, ten private houses were partially damaged due to the incident, windows were broken in sic multi-apartment houses. <…> Local emergencies services and defense ministry specialists arrived to the site," it said.

According to earlier reports, the explosion damaged five houses. Three people received minor injuries, their health is out of danger.