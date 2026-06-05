Russia leads in such sophisticated sphere as nuclear power industry — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. Russia is taking the lead in such sophisticated sphere as the nuclear power industry, President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"We are also leading in such complex sphere as the nuclear power segment. More than 80% of nuclear power plant construction projects in the global market are being implemented with the participation of Rosatom," the Russian leader said.

Russia has also serious engineering and technology groundwork completed in the sphere of water and energy balance management, which is becoming increasingly important in Asia, Africa, and across the globe at large, Putin added.