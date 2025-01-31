Russian stocks up as main trading session starts

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market went up as the main trading session started as the MOEX Index added 0.6% to 2,985.37 points, while the RTS Index gained 0.6% to 959.59 points, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT). The yuan exchange rate against the ruble lost 4.15 kopecks as trading opened compared with previous closing to 13.189 rubles.

As of 10:15 a.m. Moscow time (07:15 a.m. GMT) the MOEX was up by 0.77% at 2,990.36 points, the RTS was up by 0.77% at 961.19 points, while while the yuan exchange rate was up by 0.6 kopecks at 13,237 rubles.

The Moscow Exchange resumed its morning trading session on the stock and Derivatives markets on January 27, 2025. In particular, the MOEX Index (with additional IMOEX2 ticker) was up by 0.06% as morning trading session started at 2,969.29 points, according to trading data as of 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT).

On June 13, 2024 the Moscow Exchange suspended trading in the dollar and euro after the US Treasury imposed sanctions against it and the National Clearing Center, part of the Moscow Exchange group. The regulator uses bank reports and information from over-the-counter trading to determine the dollar and euro exchange rates to the ruble.