Social network X to be unblocked after complying with Russian law — MP

ST. PETERSBURG, June 7. /TASS/. The unblocking of social network X is possible once it complies with Russian legislation, stated Alexander Khinshtein, Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Information Policy, Technologies and Communications, in an interview with a TASS correspondent at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"As soon as Twitter, specifically now known as network X, removes the content that directly goes against Russian legislation, which Roskomnadzor [Russia’s media watchdog] has been highlighting for many years—such as child pornography, drugs, Nazi propaganda, and similar content—it will be possible to easily resume the conversation about unblocking it," said Khinshtein.

He emphasized that the blocking of social networks and restricting access to them occur due to non-compliance with Russian legislation. "Moreover, our legislation is very humane and flexible; it allows for unblocking in cases where the violator acknowledges their wrongdoing and rectifies it," the lawmaker said.

Khinshtein noted that this applies to other banned social networks as well. "Therefore, the issue is not with Russia or Russian authorities, but with the violators," he concluded.

