Russia needs to restructure all industries to reach carbon neutrality — envoy

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. Russia must restructure all sectors of the economy and revise a number of domestic policies, in order to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060, Special Representative of the Russian President for Relations with International Organizations to Achieve Sustainable Development Goals Anatoly Chubais said on Thursday.

“We have a whole complex list of major transformations along our way. The first is to restructure 100% of Russia's industries,” he said at a plenary session of the Conference on sustainable development and ESG-transformation (ESG - environmental, social, governance).

He stressed that Russia also needs to revise its tax, customs, foreign economic, tariff, social, and budgetary policies. “Creating up to a dozen industries that simply do not exist today, but should appear in the near future. For example, hydrogen - we have to basically create a hydrogen industry in Russia from scratch,” Chubais said.

According to him, the climate sphere should be completely excluded from any restrictions. “It would be completely absurd to restrict some climate projects in Russia that are the most effective around the world,” Chubais noted.

On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia will strive to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060. This implies that the amount of carbon dioxide emissions does not exceed the amount absorbed by the oceans and forests.

The first Russian international open conference on sustainable development and ESG-transformation was held on Thursday at MGIMO University within the 13th Russian International Studies Association Convention.