Hainan to install 12,000 5G communication stations within three years

HAIKOU, October 5. /TASS/. The Hainan administration plans to build 12,000 new fifth-generation (5G) mobile base stations within three years, reported the Hainan Daily citing the plan of local authorities for the innovative development of the industrial Internet for 2021-2023.

The increase in the number of 5G stations will make high-speed Internet available outdoors in almost every part of the Island of Hainan. The stations will be installed in parallel with the expansion of the fiber-optic network.

The regional administration plans to promote the integrated development of IT and new generation production. According to the plans of the authorities, the expansion of 5G infrastructure will contribute to the creation of the province's industrial economy.

In May 2021, the Hainan office for communications announced that there are more than 7,800 5G base stations in the region. At that time, the network covered the main cities, medical and educational institutions, as well as the island's key attractions.

China's leading mobile operators began providing fifth-generation communication services to the population at the end of October 2019. In 2020, about 580,000 base stations for 5G communication were installed in the country, the network of which has already covered all cities of the district significance. In September 2021, the number of such stations in China exceeded 1 million.

Hainan is one of pioneers in China in introducing new technologies and developing research infrastructure. According to the plan of the Chinese government, by 2050 this region will turn into a unique international cluster with an advanced economy with the campuses of leading universities, top-notch laboratories and the headquarters of world corporations.