Rosatom keeps interest in NPP expansion in Czech Republic

MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. Rosatom keeps interest in the project of the Dukovany Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) expansion in the Czech Republic and participated in consultations in February 2020, a spokesperson of the Russian nuclear corporation told TASS on Monday.

"We have reiterated that in case the tender on expansion of the Czech NPPs is announced, we will be glad to present our best offer and participate in the healthy market competition with the maximum localization and in partnership with Czech companies. In February 2020, at the invitation of CEZ [the Czech energy company — TASS], Rosatom participated in consultations along with other potential suppliers, where information about projects and business models of Rosatom was presented," the Russian company said.

The Czech online media outlet Denikn reported on Sunday that the Czech government had approved a classified document on April 27, whereby Russian and Chinese companies may not be allowed to participate in the tender on construction of the new power unit of the Dykovany NPP. The document stipulates that companies posing a strategic threat to the national security cannot be allowed to bid in the tender. The media source close to the tender preparation, which informed the media outlet about the document, mentioned Russia and China in this regard.

The tender for the Dukovany NPP has not been announced yet.