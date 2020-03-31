Duma postpones mandatory pre-installation of Russian software on gadgets till 2021

MOSCOW, March 31. /TASS/. The effective date of the requirement on pre-installation of Russian software on gadgets and other ‘smart’ devices targeted for Russian consumers has been postponed from July 1, 2020 to January 1, 2021. Respective amendments (obtained by TASS) were passed by Russia’s State Duma (lower house) on Tuesday in consideration of the bill authorizing the Russian government to declare a state of emergency.

The requirement on pre-installation of Russian software on gadgets starting July 1, 2020 was introduced by the federal law published on December 2, 2019. According to the document, the list of technically sophisticated goods, the order of writing and keeping the list of Russian programs to be pre-installed, as well as the order of their pre-installation, will be defined by the Russian government.