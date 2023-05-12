Russia’s Black Sea Fleet to meet 240th anniversary without parade, festivities – source

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. Russia’s Black Sea Fleet will celebrate its 240th anniversary without traditional naval parade and festivities, Sevastopol security agencies told TASS Thursday.

"This year, there will be no traditional naval and maritime sports parade in the Bay of Sevastopol or festivities, dedicated to the 240th anniversary of the Black Sea Fleet. There will also be no artillery salute, fireworks, laser show or open doors days at Fleet ships," the source said.

He underscored that all ships and forces of the fleet are engaged in the special military operation.

The Black Sea Fleet will celebrate its 240th anniversary on May 13. The date was established under order of Russian Navy Commander Feliks Gromov on July 15, 1996.