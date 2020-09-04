Measures to be taken over biological weapons threat, says Russian defense chief

KUBINKA /Moscow Region /, September 4. /TASS/. Countries outside the Shanghai Cooperation Organizations (SCO), the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) develop biological weapons and measures must be taken over this threat, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said Friday.

"We have discussed possible measures on mutual aid and establishment of a reaction potential to biological hazard threats, including the military biological activity of non-regional states," Shoigu said, following a meeting of Defense Ministers of the SCO, CIS and CSTO countries.

He added that the attending Ministers also shared experience in overcoming the coronavirus pandemic aftermath.