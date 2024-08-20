Armenian opposition leader Archbishop Bagrat in hospital for medical checkup

YEREVAN, August 20. /TASS/. Leader of Armenia’s Tavush for the Homeland opposition movement Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan has been taken to a hospital in Yerevan for a preventive health checkup, a spokesperson for his office told TASS.

"Archbishop Bagrat is staying at Yerevan’s Izmirlyan medical center. He is okay. He is there for a preventive medical checkup. He will be discharged soon. There are no grounds for worries," the spokesperson said.

Protests led by Bagrat Galstanyan, Archbishop of the Diocese of Tavush at the Armenian Apostolic Church, erupted in Armenia after Baku and Yerevan had reached an agreement on the delimitation of the border in the Tavush region when Armenia ceded four villages, which used to be part of Azerbaijan in the Soviet era but have been controlled by Armenia since the 1990s, to Baku. The Tavush for the Homeland demands the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, blaming him for ceding territories to Azerbaijan.