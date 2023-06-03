Erdogan takes office, expected to change government

ANKARA, June 3. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who was re-elected in the second round of voting, will take the oath of office in parliament on Saturday. Erdogan will enter office for the second time after switching from a parliamentary to a presidential system of government in 2017.

The inauguration event is scheduled to begin at 15:00 Moscow time. After the elected president reads the text of the oath from the podium, the main formalities will be finished.

Heads of foreign states and governments, ministers, and other representatives are expected to attend the event. "We expect that 20 heads of state and 45 ministers from various countries will participate in the inauguration of Mister President Erdogan. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani are expected to attend. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will also arrive in Turkey to take part in the ceremony," a source in the Turkish leader’s administrative office told TASS earlier.

Russia will be represented at the ceremony by State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin, the press service of the State Duma said. It was noted that Volodin "will take part in the inauguration ceremony on behalf of Russian President Vladimir Putin."

Meanwhile, observers and the media are more preoccupied with the composition of the new government. According to the Hurriyet newspaper, there will be an almost complete turnover of the government. Foreign, Defense and Interior ministers may be an exception but the president has not yet made the final decision in this regard, the newspaper said.

On June 1, Turkey’s Central Election Committee published the final results of the May 28 runoff election. According to them, Erdogan was re-elected with 52.18% of the vote while his rival, opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu, had 47.82%.