Moscow, Tehran need to rule out external interference to ensure their interests — Raisi

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi said that Moscow and Tehran need to prevent external meddling in the internal affairs of the two countries so as to better ensure bilateral interests.

"In order for our bilateral relations to become sustainable, to make them more beneficial, it is necessary to disseminate their development to the fields of culture, science, as well as the media. We are ready to enhance our relations on a solid and long-term basis. <…> It is necessary to prevent third parties meddling into our internal affairs to ensure our bilateral interests," the Iranian head of state said at the plenary session in the State Duma.

On January 19, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi arrived in Moscow on his official visit. On the same day, he held negotiations with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. The meeting was the first since the Iranian politician took office. On January 20, Raisi is also expected to deliver a speech at the Moscow Cathedral Mosque.